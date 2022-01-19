A surrendered PKK terrorist called on others to lay down their arms and surrender to Turkish security forces.

The 24-year-old terrorist, identified as M.Ü., surrendered on Aug. 28, 2021, after fleeing the terrorist group’s camp in northern Iraq.

He was deceived into joining the PKK at the age of 15 in southeastern Şırnak province.

Noting that he frequently dug caves and shelters in northern Iraq, M.Ü said the terrorists frequently talk about democracy but there is no democracy in terrorist camps.

“There is no such thing as democracy over there,” he said, adding that the terrorists talk about democracy to deceive youngsters to join them.

He also said that many terrorists want to flee and he has personally witnessed 20 militants escape, but all of them were caught and some of them were killed by the PKK.

“They don’t let you flee. They either kill or imprison you. Those who say they will go home are put in prison until they say they won’t flee,” he added.

The surrendered terrorist also said the children of families protesting in front of the pro-PKK Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) headquarters are forced to convince their families to withdraw from the protests.

“If they see someone’s mom, they tell them to speak in an interview and convince their mom, tell them not to believe AK Party (Justice and Development Party) politicians,” he said.

The terrorist also said he had regretted joining the terrorist group since the first day and had waited for the perfect time to flee.

“I’m calling on all of them, whoever finds the opportunity to flee should do so,” M.Ü said.

He continued by saying that he did not experience maltreatment after surrendering, contrary to what the PKK terrorists say.

“They handed me over to my family the moment I arrived,” he added.

In Turkey, offenders linked to terrorist groups are eligible for possible sentence reductions under a repentance law if they surrender.

A significant number of suspected terrorists have begun to abandon the PKK and surrender, but many terrorists lack the courage to leave the terrorist group out of fear of severe punishment if caught.

Over the last four years, the number of PKK terrorists in Turkey has plunged by 83%.

The PKK's leadership is struggling to recruit both militants and higher ranks, according to reports. Additionally, many terrorists are reluctant to enter Turkey from Iraq to carry out attacks due to the high number of casualties.

In recent years, Turkey has stepped up domestic operations and efforts across its borders against the terrorist group and convinced a substantial number of members to abandon the PKK.

Protests by a group of families in front of the pro-PKK HDP headquarters in Diyarbakır demanding the return of their sons and daughters, who were recruited or kidnapped to fight for the terrorist group, have also helped increase the number of people surrendering.