Zübeyir Aydar and Adem Uzun, two senior figures of the PKK terrorist group, appeared at a rally of supporters of the terrorist group in Brussels, Belgium. Two men wanted by Türkiye joined the rally outside the building of the European Parliament, calling for the release of Abdullah Öcalan, the jailed leader of the group.

Demonstrators carried photos of Öcalan and banners reading “freedom” for the top terrorist who is incarcerated on an island in Türkiye’s Marmara Sea. The rally was also attended by representatives of several municipalities across Europe and members of nongovernmental organizations (NGOs).

Türkiye earlier issued an international arrest warrant for Aydar and Uzun. Both men have been residing in Belgium for years, but they rarely appear in such public events. They were arrested in Belgium in 2010 on charges of financing the PKK but released on lack of evidence. They are also wanted by the United States on charges of drug trafficking. The European Union and the U.S. recognize PKK as a terrorist group. Yet, PKK enjoys relative freedom in Europe, where its supporters live and frequently organize anti-Türkiye, pro-PKK rallies.