Turkish security forces on Sunday found a shelter used by PKK terrorists in eastern Turkey's Bingöl province.

A 6-room shelter and materials used by terrorists were found in the Genç district of Bingöl.

According to the statement made by the Governor's Office, Provincial Gendarmerie Command teams conducted a land survey within the scope of Operation Eren Winter-6, which was carried out in the rural areas of the district.

During the operation a 6-room shelter containing 11 kitchen tubes and various living materials used by PKK terrorists was found.

The seized materials were destroyed.

Last year, Turkey initiated Operation Eren, named after Eren Bülbül, a 15-year-old boy killed by the terrorist group on Aug. 11, 2017. Eren-Winter Operations are being carried out to completely eradicate terrorism in the country.

Turkish security forces regularly conduct counterterrorism operations in the eastern and southeastern provinces of Turkey, where the PKK has attempted to establish a strong presence.

Security forces also carry out operations abroad where the terrorist organization poses a threat. The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) regularly conducts cross-border operations in northern Iraq, a region where PKK terrorists have hideouts and bases from which to carry out attacks against Turkey.

In its more than 40-year terrorism campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

Meanwhile, Turkish security forces eliminated six YPG terrorists in northern Syria and Iraq, the Defense Ministry said on Sunday. YPG is the Syrian branch of the PKK.

Three terrorists were targeted in the Operation Peace Spring region and two terrorists in the Operation Olive Branch zone in northern Syria, the ministry said on Twitter.

One more PKK terrorist was killed in Iraq's Zap region, it added.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful counterterrorism operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018) and Peace Spring (2019).