Another PKK terrorist has surrendered to Turkish security forces thanks to their persuasion efforts and reunited with her family, local officials said early Monday.

According to a statement by police in southeastern Batman province, the woman had joined the terrorist group at the age of 14 after being manipulated by the PKK.

Turkish security teams had contacted the terrorist and persuaded her to surrender, the statement said.

She surrendered to security units in southeastern Şırnak province and was brought to Batman where she reunited with her family.

Life in the mountains was not as the terrorist group had described, the surrendered PKK terrorist said, adding that she had decided to flee but was unable to due to pressure from the group.

According to the statement, the terrorist said she fled the PKK under tough conditions and that many other members were looking for ways to leave the terror group.

Her statement also praised the Turkish officials' welcoming approach to those who surrendered and called on all parents to protect their children from becoming "a tool for imperialist states or powers."

Her judicial process is ongoing.

The dissolution of the PKK has accelerated due to Turkey's successful counterterrorism operations and strategies both at home and abroad. In recent years, Turkey has seen record numbers of PKK terrorists giving themselves up in the face of determined domestic and cross-border anti-terror operations.

Once the terrorists surrender, they are provided with many opportunities, including the right to education and the freedom to live without fear of oppression. They are not ill-treated, can contact their families freely and are provided with essential judicial assistance. The Turkish state offers a variety of services to ensure their social reintegration.

According to some former terrorists, PKK ringleaders risk the lives of others to save their own and threaten those planning to surrender with torture.

Turkish security forces regularly conduct counterterrorism operations in the eastern and southeastern provinces of Turkey where the PKK has attempted to establish a strong presence.

The PKK is recognized as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union. Its terror campaign against Turkey has lasted more than 40 years.