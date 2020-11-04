The PKK terrorist group on Wednesday attacked road workers in southeastern Turkey’s Hakkari province, killing one and wounding another two.

According to a statement from the governorate, PKK terrorists attacked heavy construction equipment in Hakkari’s Derecik district close to the Iraqi border with rockets and long-barreled weapons. An investigation into the attack has been launched, the statement added.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women and children.