The PKK terrorist group on Wednesday attacked road workers in southeastern Turkey’s Hakkari province, killing one and wounding another two.
According to a statement from the governorate, PKK terrorists attacked heavy construction equipment in Hakkari’s Derecik district close to the Iraqi border with rockets and long-barreled weapons. An investigation into the attack has been launched, the statement added.
In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women and children.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.