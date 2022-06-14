The PKK terrorists are the biggest enemy of the Kurdish people, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said during a visit to the Diyarbakır parents, who have been protesting the abduction of their children by the PKK for over 1,000 days.

Noting that the parents are trying to explain the harm caused by PKK terrorists, the foreign minister said he wanted to visit them upon returning from the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) on Monday.

He noted that he wants to support the protesting parents’ struggle and that their determination has led others in Şırnak, Izmir, Hakkari, Van and other provinces to launch similar protests to get their children back.

Çavuşoğlu also remembered Kurdish mother Maide T., who has been protesting her daughter’s abduction in Berlin, Germany.

He continued by criticizing some countries for making a distinction between the PKK and its Syrian offshoot YPG terrorists, noting that Sweden and Finland have been saying the same thing.

“But we’re trying to explain to them that there is no difference between the YPG and the PKK. They’re the same terrorist group,” he said.

The top Turkish diplomat continued by saying that if people really want to see the Kurdish struggle, then they should visit the protesting parents.

Families in Diyarbakır have camped out for over 1,015 days, since Sept. 3, 2019, outside the Diyarbakır office of the HDP, a party accused of having links with the PKK.

They have not given up their posts despite difficult conditions, at times being threatened or ridiculed by HDP officials and those with links to the PKK terrorist group. The protest continued despite the coronavirus pandemic, with the families taking the necessary precautions.

A significant number of suspected terrorists have begun to flee the PKK and surrender, but many terrorists lack the courage to leave the group out of fear of severe punishment if caught.

The HDP, long facing public scrutiny and judicial probes over its ties to the PKK, is under pressure from the growing civilian movement. Various groups from around Turkey have supported the Kurdish mothers in their cause, with many paying visits to the protests to show their solidarity.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.