The PKK terrorist group has been infiltrating European countries by exploiting the legal gaps and vague policies to recruit militants and finance its activities, sources said.

Recently, eight PKK terrorists were detained in a simultaneous operation by the French and Belgian police. The suspects were accused of preparing or financing terrorist acts and extorting money to finance a terrorist organization.

The Belgian police confiscated documents and technical equipment of the pro-PKK Sterk TV and Medya Haber TV channels in raids on their studios, while the French police carried out raids on the pro-PKK Drancy Democratic Kurdish Community Center and the homes of some of its members.

How did PKK structure strengthen in Europe?

The PKK terrorists see Europe as a strategic front against Türkiye and utilize it as a logistical, financial and recruitment base, as European countries remain silent and even support them, even though the PKK is classified as a terrorist group by the bloc.

The tolerance of European countries to PKK’s activities allowed them to take daring steps and raise their voices.

Belgium is the so-called headquarters of the PKK in Europe but it also carries out propaganda activities in France, Austria, Switzerland and the Netherlands.

When the PKK was listed as a terror group by the EU in 2002, Belgium swiftly followed course. But in practice, many competent Belgian authorities have overlooked or adopted ineffective measures in dealing with the terror group and its affiliated organizations. By and large, the PKK is not only a terrorist group that freely operates in the political, social and economic spheres in Brussels, but it also acts like it enjoys judicial exemption. Belgium refrains from pursuing a resolute policy toward the PKK terror group, unlike other terror organizations such as Daesh.

In their activities in Europe, the PKK sympathizers organize quickly and carry out violent acts, and clash with security forces.

The recent surge in PKK violence has pushed European authorities to draw the line and take action.

For instance, the surge in PKK attacks against Turkish people, and the insufficient response of Belgian security forces have led many people to react against the PKK.

European authorities are concerned that the violent acts of the PKK may increase.

From Belgium to Germany, tensions run high in Europe as the supporters of the terrorist group PKK target Turks and Turkish missions.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

Though officially outlawed in the EU and individual member states, in practice, the terrorist PKK has been allowed to demonstrate, raise funds for its terror campaign, and threaten or attack locals in European countries. Türkiye has long decried tolerance for the terror group and its supporters in Europe.