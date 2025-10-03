The PKK/YPG terrorist group abducted three more children in Syria’s Raqqa province to forcibly recruit them into its ranks, according to Syrian state media reports Friday.

Al-Ikhbariyya, Syria’s state television outlet, reported that militants carried out raids in the Taminat area of Raqqa, where three children between the ages of 13 and 15 were allegedly taken.

The YPG is the U.S.-backed Syrian offshoot of the PKK terrorist group, which has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people. With U.S. support under the pretext of fighting Daesh, the YPG seized large swaths of northern and eastern Syria during the civil war.

The terrorists forced many locals to migrate, bringing their militants to change the regional demographic, seizing regional oil wells – Syria’s largest – to smuggle oil and generate revenue for their activities.

Though the PKK/YPG initially signed a pledge with Geneva Call – a Swiss humanitarian organization that works to "protect civilians in armed conflict" – to stop the use of child soldiers in 2014, it has continued to do so.

International law prohibits non-state armed groups from recruiting anyone under 18, and enlisting children under 15 is considered a war crime.

U.N. figures show that in 2024, the PKK/YPG abducted and coerced over 286 children into fighting in its ranks.

The "Children and Armed Conflict" report of U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres, released in Jun,e said that 527 children were recruited into armed cadres by various groups, primarily the PKK/YPG, as well as Daesh, in Syria.

The PKK/YPG and other organizations were held responsible for the deaths or disabilities of 110 children and the forced abduction of 10 children in 2024, and it was stated that the terrorists used 23 schools and hospitals for their armed activities.

It was stated that as of the end of 2024, approximately 1,000 children, including foreigners, had their freedoms restricted due to their ties to armed groups, especially Daesh.

It was pointed out that approximately 25,000 children, suspected of having ties to the terrorist organization Daesh, have been living deprived of their freedom for years in camps dominated by the PKK/YPG in northeastern Syria.

The report also included Guterres' assessments regarding the forced recruitment of children into armed forces.

Noting that the high number of serious violations against children in Syria is alarming, Guterres called on all parties to comply with international humanitarian law and international human rights law.

Guterres demanded that all children be released immediately and unconditionally and that authorities implement the necessary programs for their integration in coordination with the U.N.

The PKK recently announced its dissolution and began a disarmament process that will end 40 years of bloodshed in Türkiye. The YPG insists it is not a party to the disarmament.

The terrorist group has signed a March 10 deal with Syria’s post-Assad interim government, recognizing Damascus’ sovereignty and stipulating its integration into the Syrian army. Ankara is closely monitoring the process, which is expected to conclude by the end of the year.