Assad regime forces and PKK/YPG terrorists clashed in Syria's eastern Deir el-Zour province, sources said Monday.

The clash, which continued throughout Monday evening, centered around the towns of Shuheil and Bukrus, southeast of of Deir el-Zour.

Syrian government forces west of the Euphrates launched surface-to-surface attacks on terrorist PKK/YPG-held towns including Kishkiyya, Abu Hamam, Sabha, and Dhele. In retaliation, the terrorist PKK/YPG targeted the regime-controlled Muhasan district.

The violence displaced dozens of families along the conflict line.

Separately, brief clashes occurred between Arab tribes and PKK/YPG terrorists in the Shuheil and Busayra districts in eastern Syria.

At least five civilians, including children, were injured in overnight fighting and shelling. The wounded were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Sporadic clashes have been occurring between Syrian regime forces and their Iranian-backed allies west of the Euphrates, and PKK/YPG terrorists controlling areas east of the river.