The foreign minister of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) late Wednesday blasted the Greek Cypriot administration for allowing the YPG terrorist group's so-called political wing, the PYD, a Syrian affiliate of the PKK terrorist organization, to open a representative office in Nicosia (Lefkoşa).

“Greek Cyprus must know that it’s playing with fire,” Turkish Cypriot top diplomat Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu said in a statement.

“PKK terrorist Çerkez Korkmaz, who was selected to head the so-called representative office, has manifested the Greek Cyprus administration’s support to the group by praising its assistance to the terrorists in the past,” he added.

Ertuğruloğlu also said that Turkish Cyprus was not “surprised” to see “murderers in cooperation,” referring to the atrocities committed by the Greeks on the divided island and PKK/PYD terror in Turkey and Syria.

“We already knew that they were cooperating but they have now made it official,” he said.

“They have to know what’s coming to them,” the top diplomat added, emphasizing the Turkish side’s commitment to fighting terrorism.