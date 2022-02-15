Security forces detained 10 PKK-linked suspects, including two pro-PKK Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) officials in Turkey’s Manisa province, while Ankara Prosecutor’s Office prepared an indictment seeking imprisonment of a former HDP lawmaker for spreading terrorist propaganda.

Counterterrorism squads detained 10 suspects, including HDP Turgutlu district Chairperson Mesut Hayri Bökü and co-Chair Naile Gümüştaş, as well as a Syrian national as part of an operation against the PKK terrorist group.

The police conducted raids in the Şehzadeler, Yunusemre and Turgutlu districts and detained the suspects, Demirören News Agency (DHA) reported Monday.

The HDP district officials are accused of praising criminals and producing terrorist propaganda, the report said.

Meanwhile, the Ankara Prosecutor’s Office prepared an indictment against ex-HDP Bitlis lawmaker Mizgin Irgat for creating terrorist propaganda. The former deputy has allegedly been in contact with PKK-linked terrorists and has participated in meetings, activities and protests organized by pro-PKK organizations and political parties.

The former deputy had participated in the so-called “White Flag Initiative” in front of the HDP office in the Çankaya district in Ankara, where pro-PKK anthems were chanted. She also made a speech in favor of the PKK terrorist group at the event, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

The indictment seeks a five-year imprisonment for Irgat, the report added.

The HDP is currently facing a closure case for its ties to the terrorist group.

The indictment accuses HDP leaders and its members of acting in a way that flouts the democratic and universal rules of law, colluding with PKK terrorists and affiliated groups and aiming to destroy and eliminate the indivisible integrity of the state with its country and nation.

The move follows growing calls by Turkish political leaders for the HDP to be officially closed down. In recent years, more and more HDP executives and elected officials have been charged with terrorism-related offenses.

The HDP has also been criticized for transferring taxpayer money and funds to the PKK. HDP mayors and local officials have been found to misuse funds in support of the PKK terrorist group and provide jobs to PKK sympathizers.

Its mayors have been accused of undermining municipal services, allowing the PKK to dig ditches in the streets and launch attacks on police and soldiers when the terrorist group adopted an urban warfare strategy in July 2015 and ended a two-year reconciliation period.

HDP municipalities and their staff were also found to be actively participating in terrorist attacks launched after July 2015.

The party's role in the riots of Oct. 6-7, 2014, was also included in the indictment. In October 2014, amid a Daesh siege on the YPG, on Ain al-Arab (Kobani), Demirtaş and other HDP officials called for riots.