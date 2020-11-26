Police detained 19 suspects, including the deputy mayor of the Şişli district, in Turkey’s largest metropolis as part of a counterterrorism operation against the PKK Thursday.

Counterterrorism squads raided 28 addresses in Istanbul in the operation in search of 25 suspects, Demirören News Agency (DHA) reported, adding that Deputy Mayor Cihan Yavuz was also detained in the raids.

Police confiscated an unlicensed weapon, 103 bullets and digital and other organizational material.

The suspects were transferred to the police station for testimony, the report added.

Yavuz was elected from the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) in last year’s municipal elections.

Turkey has stepped up its fight against PKK terrorists with security forces carrying out counterterrorism raids and operations to clear terrorists and hold terrorist supporters accountable.

A large number of local pro-PKK Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) mayors have been suspended from office, facing terrorism charges.

Within the first five months following the elections, the mayors of the three metropolitan municipalities, in Diyarbakır, Mardin and Van, were dismissed due to terrorism links. They were followed by many other mayors who have been replaced with trustees for similar reasons.

Over the course of its decadeslong terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.