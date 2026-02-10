President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is set to meet members of the Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) delegation on Wednesday at the Presidential Complex in Ankara.

The delegation, which includes senior figures Pervin Buldan and Mithat Sancar, is expected to discuss ongoing political issues linked to the Terror-Free Türkiye initiative.

They will be meeting at 2 p.m. local time (11 a.m. GMT).

The Imralı delegation is a delegation made up of DEM Party lawmakers who have been pursuing dialogue with the PKK’s jailed ringleader, Abdullah Öcalan, on Imralı Island.

Earlier on Tuesday, during a parliamentary group meeting, DEM Party Co-Chair Tülay Hatımoğulları Oruç said the release of politicians imprisoned for political activities remains essential for advancing the terror-free process.

Turning to Syria, Oruç welcomed the Jan. 30 agreement reached between the Syrian government and the PKK's Syrian offshoot, YPG-dominated Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), calling on the international community to support its implementation. She said Türkiye holds significant responsibility in ensuring the deal is not derailed, arguing that meaningful regional cooperation would benefit both Syria’s and Türkiye’s long-term stability.

The terror-free Türkiye initiative was launched last year by government ally Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) when its leader, Devlet Bahçeli, implied that the government should facilitate access to Öcalan, so that he could call on the PKK to lay down arms.

Bahçeli’s proposal was endorsed by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who had earlier hinted at the initiative with messages of unity between Turks and Kurds. The PKK has long justified its campaign of terrorism as a fight for the rights of Kurds. Both Bahçeli and Erdoğan have repeatedly said that ending terrorism and maintaining unity were essential for Türkiye’s "home front” in the face of Israeli aggression in the region, pointing to the fact that Israel may target Türkiye next as part of its expansionist policies. Öcalan responded positively to Bahçeli’s call and urged the PKK to lay down arms. In July, the PKK started the disarmament process with a ceremony in northern Iraq. The complete disarmament of the group is expected to be concluded by the end of 2025.