Russian President Putin condemned the terrorist attack on the headquarters of Türkiye's aerospace firm in Ankara, as he met with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Kazan.

Putin expressed condolences after the terrorist attack saying that Russia condemns such acts.

At least four people were killed and 14 others were injured in a terrorist attack that targeted the main facility of the Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) in the capital Ankara Wednesday afternoon.