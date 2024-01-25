Türkiye reiterated the need for reforming the international system, which has been unable to prevent crimes against humanity in Gaza and other parts of the world.

The statement released following a 3.5-hourlong National Security Council (MGK) meeting chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday highlighted the necessity of a reform of the global system, amid ongoing humanitarian crises, which leave millions of vulnerable people at risk of death, genocide, famine and more.

Noting that the continuation of Israeli massacres in Gaza will lead to a permanent deterioration of regional peace and security, the MGK statement said ongoing Israeli crimes have shown once again that the current international system, including the U.N. and all other global institutions, need to be urgently reformed to ensure global peace and stability.

"Türkiye is committed to ending Gaza bloodshed, ensuring aid, seeking just peace based on 1967 borders and reforming the international system," the MGK statement said.

The meeting also highlighted Türkiye's determination to thwart all plans of terrorist groups through a determined national security policy.

"All terrorist groups and their affiliates posing a threat to Türkiye will continue to be targeted without any time or location constraints."

Türkiye's unwavering national security policy is immune to plans orchestrated through proxy terrorist organizations, said the statement.

The critical meeting also touched upon the situation in Libya, Somalia, and Sudan and pledged to support resolving issues through ongoing efforts and contacts.

"Türkiye will meticulously maintain a peaceful approach in the Black Sea, aiming to eliminate current risks within the framework of the Montreux convention," the MGK said.