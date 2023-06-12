The Syrian wing of the PKK terrorist organization, the YPG, fired five rockets from Syria that landed in the bordering area in southeastern Türkiye, security sources said.

The rockets fell in the Öncüpınar Border Gate area in the Kilis province, said the sources on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

No casualties were reported. However, security measures have been increased in the region.

Meanwhile, the Defense Ministry said that the armed forces immediately began to hit the site from where the attack was carried out and eliminated 12 terrorists.

Five were eliminated on Monday and seven a day earlier.

"According to the initial reports, seven terrorists, including two so-called managers of the terrorist organization, were eliminated and a so-called headquarters was destroyed," the ministry said in a statement.

Turkish soldiers continue to hit terrorist targets effectively, it added.

On the other side, the ministry said on Sunday that two Turkish soldiers, who were wounded in an explosion of an improvised explosive device planted by the terrorist group PKK in northern Iraq, have succumbed to their injuries.

In a statement, the ministry said that the two soldiers – Cem Ahmet Kaya and Halil Şahin – were injured in the explosion in the Claw-Lock Operation region earlier today.

The soldiers were rushed to hospital where they lost their lives, the statement added.

PKK terrorists have hideouts in northern Iraq, across the Turkish border, which they use to plot attacks on Türkiye.

Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock last year in April to target the terrorist group PKK's hideouts in the Metina, Zap and Avasin-Basyan regions of northern Iraq, located near the Turkish border.

It was preceded by two operations – Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle – launched in 2020 to root out terrorists hiding out in northern Iraq and plotting cross-border attacks in Türkiye.