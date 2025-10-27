Security forces have arrested 21 Daesh suspects in Istanbul, authorities said on Monday.

Within the scope of an investigation of the Istanbul Public Prosecutor’s Office, it was determined that the suspects used an app called “Rocketchat” to get into touch with members of the terrorist organization and engaged in terrorist propaganda.

The office identified the terrorist suspects, nine of whom were foreigners. Twenty-one of them were arrested by police forces during operations conducted at 22 addresses across 11 districts of Istanbul.

Efforts for the remaining three suspects are continuing.

The operations reflect Türkiye’s continued efforts to dismantle Daesh’s support networks within its borders and eliminate the group’s global financial mechanisms. Turkish security forces have carried out hundreds of operations in recent years, detaining thousands of suspects.

Daesh remains the second biggest threat of terrorism for Türkiye, which faces security risks from multiple terrorist groups and was one of the first countries to declare it a terrorist group in 2013.

In December last year, Turkish security forces detained 32 suspects over alleged links with Daesh, who were planning attacks on churches and synagogues, as well as the Iraqi Embassy.

Terrorists from Daesh and other groups, such as the PKK and its Syrian wing, the YPG, rely on a network of members and supporters in Türkiye and abroad.