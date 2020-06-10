Turkish police have arrested three Iraqi nationals with suspected links to the Daesh terror group, security sources said Wednesday.

The arrests were made in the Black Sea province of Sakarya as part of a larger probe against the terror group, said the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Following these arrests, two more arrests were made after photos of suspects appeared in digital data retrieved from the terrorists.

One of the suspects was put under house arrest, while three others were sent to prison.

Turkey was one of the first countries to recognize Daesh as a terror group in 2013.

The country has since been attacked by Daesh terrorists numerous times, including in 10 suicide bombings, seven bombings and four armed attacks which killed 315 people and injured hundreds.

In response, Turkey launched military and police operations at home and abroad to prevent further terror attacks.