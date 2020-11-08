Security forces in southeastern Turkey's Diyarbakır raided an arsenal belonging to PKK terrorists on Sunday.

The recovered ammunition was reportedly transferred in from abroad to be used in the group's future terrorist attacks on major Turkish cities.

The Diyarbakır governorship in a statement said the ammunition was prepared abroad before being transferred to the country through terrorist couriers for the YPS, an armed wing of the PKK that recruits and trains mostly young people.

The recovered ammunition included nine Syrian-made multiple rocket launchers, three Russian-made antitank missiles and four Russian-made propelling cartridges, among other things.

The arsenal was demolished by the security forces.

Turkish security forces regularly conduct counterterrorism operations in the eastern and southeastern provinces of Turkey where the PKK has attempted to establish a strong presence and bases.

The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) also carry out cross-border operations in northern Iraq, a region where PKK terrorists have hideouts and bases from where they carry out attacks on Turkey. The operations were intensified after July 2018 and gradually became routine.

The PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union – has been waging a terrorist campaign against Turkey for more than 40 years, resulting in the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women and children.