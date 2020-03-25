Turkish security forces have destroyed a number of YPG/PKK terrorist shelters in southeastern Turkey, officials said Wednesday.
The provincial gendarmerie command launched an operation in the Pervari district of Siirt province, the governorship said in a statement.
Over the course of the operation, security forces destroyed five shelters and seized explosives, weapons, Kalashnikov ammunition and documents related to the terror group.
The PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and EU – has waged a terror campaign against Turkey for more than 35 years, resulting in the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the terrorist PKK's Syrian offshoot.
