Turkish security forces have destroyed a number of YPG/PKK terrorist shelters in southeastern Turkey, officials said Wednesday.

The provincial gendarmerie command launched an operation in the Pervari district of Siirt province, the governorship said in a statement.

Over the course of the operation, security forces destroyed five shelters and seized explosives, weapons, Kalashnikov ammunition and documents related to the terror group.

The PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and EU – has waged a terror campaign against Turkey for more than 35 years, resulting in the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the terrorist PKK's Syrian offshoot.