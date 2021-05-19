Turkish security forces foiled a terrorist attack by the terrorist group PKK against a military facility in southeastern Diyarbakır province, the Interior Ministry said Wednesday.

The terrorists were attempting to use two model planes to attack the 8th Main Jet Base Command, Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said, adding that no casualties had taken place.

A similar attack using a model plane was also thwarted by Turkish commandos in northern Iraq on May 11.

Turkey has carried out numerous cross-border operations in northern Iraq over the years to fight the PKK, which maintains bases in the region.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.