Turkey has killed 11 YPG/PKK terrorists who attempted to enter its anti-terror operation zone in northern Syria, the National Defense Ministry announced Thursday.

"Eleven PKK/YPG terrorists who opened fire and attempted to infiltrate the Operation Peace Spring and Operation Euphrates Shield regions to disrupt peace and security were neutralized by our heroic commandos through land fire support vehicles," it said on Twitter.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered, were captured or killed.

Video footage of the operation was also shared on the ministry's micro-blogging website.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and to enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield in 2016, Olive Branch in 2018 and Peace Spring in 2019.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.