The alleged logistics head of the PKK terror group, codenamed “Laşer,” has been caught in Iraq’s Sinjar region and brought to Turkey Wednesday.

Ibrahim Parım was captured through an operation by the National Intelligence Organization (MIT).

Iraqi security forces started to implement a deployment plan on Dec. 1 in the center of the Sinjar district of Iraq's Nineveh province to enhance stability and security in the area and enable displaced locals to return home.

The Sinjar deal, inked under the auspices of the U.N. on the status of the region, seeks to clear the region of PKK terrorists.

The PKK terror group managed to establish a foothold in Sinjar in 2014 under the pretext of protecting the Yazidi community from Daesh terrorists.

Turkey has been closely following the developments in Iraq's Sinjar district, stressing that Ankara is ready to help in clearing the region of terrorists.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.