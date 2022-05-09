Turkish security forces eliminated a senior PKK terrorist in a counterterrorism operation in eastern Ağrı province, the Interior Ministry said Monday.

The ministry noted that the terrorist was the so-called Ağrı chief of the PKK, without identifying his name.

Ten other terrorists were also killed in the operation conducted as part of Operation Eren-Winter in the Doğubayazıt district.

The 80-day operation in which 1,592 staff and 82 squads participated was completed on May 9, the ministry said.

Some 28 shelters were destroyed. Twenty-three mines and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) belonging to the terrorists were confiscated as well as walkie-talkies, thermal binoculars, ammunition and other tools and supplies.

Last year, Turkey initiated Operation Eren, named after Eren Bülbül, a 15-year-old boy killed by the terrorist group on Aug. 11, 2017. Eren-Winter Operations are being carried out to completely eradicate terrorism in the country.

Turkish security forces regularly conduct counterterrorism operations in the eastern and southeastern provinces of Turkey, where the PKK has attempted to establish a strong presence.

Security forces also carry out operations abroad where the terrorist organization poses a threat. The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) regularly conduct cross-border operations in northern Iraq, a region where PKK terrorists have hideouts and bases from which to carry out attacks against Turkey.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.