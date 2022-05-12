A Turkish soldier died, three others and a civilian were injured after YPG/PKK terrorists in Syria carried out a mortar attack targeting Karkamış, Gaziantep near the border, the Defense Ministry said Thursday.

The attack took place after the PKK terrorist group's Syrian offshoot YPG fired at least 10 mortar shells. One of the shells landed on the Köprübaşı Border Patrol Post in the Karkamış district in Gaziantep province at around 6 p.m. local time (3 p.m. GMT). The soldiers, who were injured in the attack, were immediately taken to nearby hospitals, but one of the soldiers succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

The Turkish military immediately retaliated in kind under the rules of engagement, the ministry said. At least six YPG/PKK terrorists were eliminated by the military.

The terrorists also carried out a rocket attack targeting the al-Bab district in northern Syria. The rockets targeted residential areas and material damage has been reported in the area, Ihlas News Agency (IHA) reported.