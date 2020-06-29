The PKK's former so-called women's assembly spokesperson in southern Adana province's Çukurova University (ÇU) revealed the details of the terrorist group's methods to infiltrate universities, underlining that the terrorist group has been actively pursuing its efforts to gain supporters among youth via mainly student groups.

The surrendered witness with the initials G.A., who has been giving her testimony to security forces within the scope of the remorse law, was present at the court during the trial of the terror suspect with the initials H.D.

G.A stated that she was a student at the ÇU between the years 2014 and 2017, and during this time, she engaged in activities to encourage her fellow friends to join the terrorist group. She also stated that the university was only a small part of a bigger terrorist structure within Adana province and that they all were connected to each other.

"In the city, I was getting in touch with individuals called 'cadre,' who were the ones engaging in activities on behalf of the PKK. These members of the group called 'cadre' are the ones who received military and ideological training from the PKK and were then sent to the cities. There are assemblies and committees within the universities (that are linked to the PKK). These assemblies and committees are trying to convince freshman-year students to join the terrorist group. Besides, they are the ones that make statements, announce meetings on behalf of the terrorist group within the university," she explained.

While the Turkish security forces carry out counterterrorism operations both within Turkey and across its borders, a large number of terrorists continue to surrender voluntarily. Some of those who surrendered have recently reported that many others cannot do so out of fear for their lives.

The Interior Ministry in a Nov. 26 statement said the dissolution of the PKK has been accelerated due to Turkey's successful counterterrorism operations and strategies both at home and abroad.

The statement said a significant number of terrorists have fled the PKK and surrendered. More than 235 terrorists have surrendered to Turkish security forces in 2019 alone.

Once the terrorists surrender, they are provided with many opportunities, including the right to education and the freedom to live without fear and oppression.

They are not ill-treated, can contact their families freely and are provided with essential judicial assistance. The Turkish state offers a variety of services to ensure their social reintegration.

G.A. also testified against H.D., stating that she personally witnessed his activities for the sake of the terrorist group in Adana.

"I have known H.D. since he was a student in the ÇU as well. He was the one who was making the statements on behalf of the terrorist group within the university," she said, adding that she also saw H.D. aiding and abetting other terror suspects.

She further stated that H.D. introduced her to other terror suspects, who were not even leaving their houses due to fear of being caught.

"H.D. conducted activities to enable the people called 'cadre' to stay in safe houses. I personally witnessed these activities," she continued.

During the trial, the public persecutor also stated that the defendant had organized and participated in many terrorist activities.

H.D., on the other hand, claimed during his defense that he did not aid and abet the terrorists called "cadre" and refused all the allegations directed at him.