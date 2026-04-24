Prosecutors in Türkiye filed on Friday an indictment seeking up to 15 years in prison for an engineer accused of links to the Gülenist Terrorist Group (FETÖ) and involvement in its U.S.-based network.

The indictment, prepared by the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office Terror Crimes Investigation Bureau, targets Baki Açıkel, alleging he held managerial roles in organizations and schools tied to the overseas structure of the terrorist group, which was behind the July 15, 2016 coup attempt that killed over 250 in Türkiye.

Authorities launched the investigation following reports that Açıkel served as president of the U.S.-based Raritan Turkish American Foundation. He was detained in Türkiye on March 15.

According to the indictment, Açıkel, a graduate of Middle East Technical University’s electronics engineering department and an employee of U.S. defense firm Lockheed Martin, held key roles in several organizations. He is accused of serving as board secretary of the Pennsylvania Dialogue Forum between 2004 and 2006 and later as president of the Raritan Turkish American Foundation.

Prosecutors say he was also among the founders and board members of the Truebright Science Academy Charter School, identified in the file as part of FETÖ’s overseas education network. His name reportedly appeared in the institution’s financial documents in multiple years as both president and member.

The indictment alleges Açıkel played an active role in directing the organization’s overseas lobbying and institutional activities, including facilitating employment within affiliated entities.

Witness testimony cited in the file claims Açıkel maintained direct contact with senior figures in the group’s U.S. structure and participated in organizing school projects in line with its hierarchy.

Financial records included in the case point to a $100,000 deposit made in 2014 into Bank Asya, a lender linked to the group, allegedly following instructions from FETÖ’s leadership during a liquidity crisis.

Prosecutors argue that Açıkel’s statements denying organizational ties contradict evidence in the case, asserting that he engaged in “continuous, diverse and intense” activities within the group.

They are seeking a prison sentence of up to 15 years on charges of membership in an armed terrorist organization.

The terrorist group orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, in Türkiye, in which 252 people were killed, and 2,734 were wounded. Ankara also accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

Türkiye has targeted the group's active members and sleeper cells nonstop, and its influence has been much reduced since 2016.