Swiss police detained five PKK terrorist supporters for attacking people attending Children’s Day celebrations in Basel, in which at least six people were wounded.

According to a statement by the Basel Canton Police, security forces detained the suspects, who verbally and physically attacked the participants.

The statement noted that the suspects were between the 24 to 30 age group and legal proceedings have been initiated against them.

The police also called on anyone with images or footage of the incident to contact authorities in order to catch more attackers.

According to the interviewed event-goers, a group of 30 PKK supporters first verbally attacked Turkish families taking part in the festival and then threw iron barriers that protected the celebration area at them, leaving at least six wounded, who were taken to a hospital.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.