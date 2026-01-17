The YPG terrorist group attacked Syrian soldiers patrolling in the provinces of Aleppo and Raqqa, killing four soldiers and wounding others, the army said Saturday.

"Forces of the YPG organization violated the agreement and carried out an attack targeting a patrol of the Syrian Arab Army near the city of Maskanah, leading to the martyrdom of two soldiers and the injury of others," the Operations Command of the Syrian Army told the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).

Separately, the Media and Communication Directorate at the Defense Ministry told SANA that "terrorist PKK militias targeted Syrian Arab Army forces in the town of Dibsi Afnan west of Raqqa using suicide drones, resulting in the martyrdom of two soldiers."

This attack came after the Syrian Army announced that it had taken full control of the cities of Deir Hafir and Maskanah east of Aleppo, following the withdrawal of the YPG terror group toward the east of the Euphrates.

The Operations Command told SANA that PKK/YPG terror group members "are deployed in a number of villages and towns west of the Euphrates, obstructing the implementation of the agreement and targeting Syrian Army forces."

The command also said the army will continue establishing control over areas west of the Euphrates and will respond to any targeting of its forces.

Earlier, the command announced the area west of the Euphrates as a closed military zone and urged civilian families to “stay away from YPG positions, remnants of the former regime and allies of the YPG.”

The command also said that "terrorist PKK militias are planting mines on the Shuayb al-Dhikr bridge in the western Raqqa countryside to obstruct the implementation of the agreement," warning that "blowing up this bridge would disrupt the agreement and will have very serious consequences."

In March 2025, the Syrian presidency announced an agreement for the terrorist organization YPG's integration into state institutions, reaffirming the country's territorial unity and rejecting any attempts at division.

The YPG is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK terrorist group that has waged a decadeslong campaign that killed at least 40,000 people in Türkiye, Syria and Iraq.