The Syrian National Army (SNA) is ready for the anticipated ground operation in northern Syria, one of the commanders of the army, Mustafa Sejari said on Thursday.

“It can be said that we have completed the necessary military and field preparations and preparations to start the anticipated military operation,” Sejari told Daily Sabah in an exclusive interview.

“We are waiting for the appropriate time and zero hour to start advancing and ground control. Our forces in the Syrian National Army are ready to carry out the ground operation alongside the allied forces in the Republic of Türkiye,” he added.

As part of Operation Claw-Sword, the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) continues to strike terrorist targets in northern Syria and Iraq with air and ground fire support elements.

Türkiye's planned ground operation against the terrorist groups in northern Syria can be launched anytime, Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalın had said Tuesday.

Speaking during a televised interview on A Haber, Kalın said that Türkiye won't be seeking permission from anyone. "Operations can be done in different ways. It could be tomorrow, next week or anytime. Türkiye will determine the time, place and scope," Kalın added.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful counterterrorism operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield in 2016, Olive Branch in 2018 and Peace Spring in 2019.