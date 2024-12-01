"Operation Dawn of Freedom" launched by the Syrian opposition's Syrian National Army (SNA) continued on Sunday with forces completely besieging Tal Rifaat. The operation is part of efforts to prevent the terrorist group PKK/YPG from establishing what authorities call a "terror corridor" across Tal Rifaat and Manbij.

As part of the operation, SNA soldiers have clashed with PKK/YPG terrorists and advanced from the east, northeast, northwest and south directions of the district.

After taking control of the Kweires Military Airport, the SNA units advanced toward Aleppo and reached the Sheikh Najjar industrial area, previously captured by anti-regime armed groups, settling in the southern part of the district.

As a result, the PKK/YPG-occupied Tal Rifaat area is now fully encircled from all directions.

Tensions have resurfaced in northern Syria after anti-regime armed groups recently captured the second-biggest city of the country, Aleppo.

As the anti-regime groups began their operation toward Aleppo, the Assad regime forces lost control of significant territories in a short time. This prompted the Assad regime to seek support from the PKK/YPG terrorist group, paving the way for the terrorist group to gain ground.

The Assad regime began to hand over the lands under its control to the PKK/YPG terrorists located east of the Euphrates. Consequently, a large number of terrorists and heavy weaponry were transported from east of the Euphrates to Aleppo.

The PKK/YPG terrorist group considered the Assad regime's surrender of territories as an opportunity and attempted to establish a terror corridor between Tal Rifaat and northeastern Syria. However, the plan was thwarted by the SNA. Noticing the terrorist organization's maneuvers amid the anti-regime groups' advance toward Aleppo, the SNA launched Operation Dawn of Freedom and quickly entered the field.

The SNA also disrupted the PKK/YPG's efforts to establish a terror corridor by cutting off the route between Raqqa and Aleppo, blocking the link between Tal Rifaat and northeastern Syria.

During the operation, the SNA took control of the Kuwairis Military Airport, where military aircraft and air defense systems were located, and cut off the PKK/YPG's Tal Rifaat-Manbij line.

The YPG/PKK terrorists seized control of Tal Rifaat and some surrounding settlements in February 2016.

The terrorist group displaced nearly 250,000 civilians from Tal Rifaat and its surroundings, forcing them to take refuge in areas near the Turkish border.

From Tal Rifaat, the YPG/PKK terror group launched attacks on settlements within the Operation Euphrates Shield and Operation Olive Branch regions, as well as on positions held by Turkish security forces ensuring safety and opposition fighters.