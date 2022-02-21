Students attending a university whose classmates died in a rocket attack carried out by the PKK’s Syrian offshoot YPG terrorists in northwest Syria last week want them to be held accountable.

The YPG/PKK, which has recently increased its attacks on civilians, is attempting to disrupt the peace and security that has been established in safe zones of northern Syria.

On Feb. 15, four people, including two students from Aleppo University, were killed in a rocket attack in the opposition-held Azaz district by the YPG/PKK terrorists.

At least 12 more people were injured in the town, which was hit by rockets fired from Tal Rifaat, a neighboring city.

Akram Hasan and Saad el Hajji, who shared a desk in the engineering faculty, were killed in the district center attack just hours after finishing their midterm examinations.

The killing of two 24-year-old students caused deep sorrow at the university, as students and faculty members mourned their friends' deaths and denounced the terrorist YPG/PKK group.

Ahmed Masri, who had to relocate from Idlib to Azaz due to airstrikes by the Assad regime and its allies, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that he is studying at the engineering department and working after education as a part-time employee.

Masri stated that he survived the rocket attack with minor injuries and that they initially did not understand what was going on, believing it was a bomb device implanted.

"When I heard about the missile strike, I went to my workplace and told everyone not to go outside. However, one of the missiles landed close to the shop. Our windows were broken. Two of my university friends were martyred in front of the health center as a result of the attack," he said, adding that a doctor at the center was also hurt and suffered serious injuries.

He expressed his desire to continue his education in a secure environment, adding that they want justice and punishment for those involved in the gruesome attack.

"We want terrorist organizations to be eliminated. We have already fled the terrorist regime of Bashar al-Assad. Here, we're fighting terrorists like the YPG/PKK," he said.

Maan Enes al-Hamo, another student, told AA that they are having a terrible time accepting the news of his friends' deaths.

"PKK terrorists carried out the attack that took our friends away from us. We had very good memories with them. Our smiles and good days were also murdered with the attack," he added.

Imad Kenan, a lecturer at the university, said he is shaken by the death of students.

"The terrorists directly targeted the university in the liberated areas with the latest attack. Our deceased students had finished their exams... They were overjoyed. However, a few hours later, the terrorists' death rockets separated us from our friends," Kenan said.

The YPG/PKK, which occupies roughly a third of Syria's territory with U.S. support, frequently targets Azaz, Marea, al-Bab, Jarablus, Afrin, Tal Abyad and Ras al-Ain in the country's north with heavy weapons.

Since 2016, terrorists have killed hundreds of people, particularly by targeting hospitals, schools and densely populated civilian areas in their attacks.

In this way, the YPG/PKK terror group wants to prevent the return of civilians to their lands by scaring them away.

The terrorist YPG/PKK also poses a threat to the security of the Tal Abyad and Ras al-Ain districts, which were cleared of terrorists during Operation Peace Spring along Syria's border with Turkey.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.