As the first week of the Claw-Sword operation is left behind, retribution fire of the Turkish army toward terrorist targets is continuing and the Turkish and Syrian armies have set their eyes on clearing the Shahba district of terrorism.

Warplanes hit northern Syria’s Tal Rifaat, Marenaz town and Menagh on Saturday night.

Terrorist targets are also being hit in the Shahba district, which was occupied by YPG terrorists in 2016 and declared as the so-called Shahba Canton. The YPG is holding captive hundreds of villages in Shahba, which is vital for the YPG/PKK in order to realize their aim of establishing a terror corridor on Türkiye’s border and link the "cantons" on the east and west of the Euphrates River.

The Syrian National Army also contributes to the fight against terrorism and keeps watch at the military bases established on the border. SNA soldiers are currently preparing for a ground operation to Shahba to clear it of terrorists.

If Manbij and Tal Rifaat are cleared of the PKK/YPG terrorist group, the regions it occupied six years ago will be cleared of terrorism. Safe areas created in northern Syria will expand. The PKK/YPG terrorist organization will be wiped out from the west of the Euphrates.

The PKK/YPG mostly carries out terrorist attacks in Manbij, Ain al-Arab (also known as Kobani) and the Tal Rifaat district of Aleppo. The terrorist group uses those areas as bases for its attacks.