Turkish lawmakers convened Friday for the second meeting of what has been dubbed the “National Solidarity, Brotherhood and Democracy Committee” overseeing the terror-free Türkiye initiative.

The 51-member committee, comprised of legislators from most major parties, is charged with proposing and supervising legal and political reforms following the PKK terrorist group’s decision to disband and lay down arms, ending a four-decade-long terror campaign that claimed over 40,000 lives.

Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş, speaking ahead of the closed-door session, described the initiative as a “historic responsibility” and emphasized the importance of cross-party cooperation in turning the page on conflict.

“We are at a point where we must meet the expectations of our nation by promoting peace and unity,” Kurtulmuş said. “This committee reflects a collective commitment to move forward from an era dominated by violence toward one centered on democracy and reconciliation.”

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya, Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, and National Intelligence Organization (MIT) Director Ibrahim Kalın attended the meeting to brief lawmakers on the security and intelligence dimensions of the process.

The initiative, launched late last year, aims to remove terrorism from Türkiye’s domestic agenda and bolster democratic cohesion. During the first meeting, members reached initial decisions through unanimous votes, a consensus that Kurtulmuş praised as a model for continued dialogue.

The current session also addressed a proposal to finalize the committee’s composition, with discussions on filling previously unallocated seats, including those originally designated for the Good Party (IP), which refused to partake in the process.

Meanwhile, the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) is preparing a nationwide public outreach campaign to explain the scope and goals of the initiative.

AK Party Deputy Chair Ahmet Büyükgümüş said the process would be presented across all 81 provinces as part of the ongoing “Türkiye Century” meetings.

“We aim to engage with all segments of society, emphasizing that a future free from terrorism is essential for sustainable peace and development,” Büyükgümüş said during a televised interview.

Officials have reiterated that the success of the terror-free Türkiye initiative depends not only on security and legal reforms but also on broad-based political will and public support.

Kurtulmuş added that any agreement reached within the committee would need to reflect shared values and be implemented with transparency and consensus.

“Türkiye has a real opportunity to build lasting peace,” he said. “The unity shown here will be key to achieving that goal.”