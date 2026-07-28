A framework law that will advance the terror-free Türkiye initiative to disarm the terrorist group PKK will be before the parliament soon. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan instructed the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) to conclude the work on the bill before lawmakers begin a two-month recess on July 31.

Erdoğan delivered key messages on the initiative during the AK Party’s Central Executive Board meeting on Monday.

Emphasizing that the process is being carried out through the determined cooperation of the People's Alliance of the AK Party and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), Erdoğan reportedly said, "No one but us can accomplish this. Let's complete it before Parliament goes into recess. That way, we will have fully resolved a major issue."

Against this backdrop, attention has turned to the Parliament. Although Parliament is scheduled to begin its summer recess on July 31, its work is expected to be extended until Aug. 14 due to a busy legislative agenda. Before the recess, lawmakers are expected to take up a framework bill related to the initiative.

The parliament will first debate the bill amending the Higher Education Law and several other laws. This will be followed by legislation introducing new regulations concerning children involved in judicial proceedings. Another item on Parliament's agenda will be a bill approving the hosting and implementation agreement for COP31.

Following these proposals, lawmakers are expected to consider the framework legislation that will establish the legal basis for the initiative.

According to information obtained, the framework bill will consist of approximately 10 articles. The legislation will regulate the legal process concerning members of terrorist organizations. Sources said the draft does not include any provision amounting to a general amnesty for PKK members. Instead, it is expected to contain provisions introducing a controlled or supervised sentence execution mechanism.