Türkiye began a crucial week on Monday as President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is scheduled to host a delegation for a terror-free Türkiye meeting, while the spy chief will travel to Iraq ahead of the PKK’s anticipated disarmament

The terror-free Türkiye plan that involves the dissolution of the PKK dominates the country’s agenda this week as the long-awaited disarmament of the terrorist group is within reach.

Erdoğan will receive a delegation from a political party affiliated with the group on Monday, his second such meeting as part of the initiative. The meeting between Erdoğan and Pervin Buldan and Mithat Sancar, lawmakers from the Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party), is viewed as critical for the initiative launched by a government ally last year. Also on Monday, Ibrahim Kalın, head of the National Intelligence Organization (MIT), is expected to meet Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş, Turkish media outlets reported, apparently to discuss how the initiative would be tackled by the Parliament. The MIT is tasked with monitoring the disarmament process.

The DEM Party seeks the formation of a parliamentary committee to oversee the initiative, something endorsed by most parties. The ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) announced earlier that Parliament’s summer recess, later this month, would be postponed to accommodate the formation of the committee.

On Tuesday, Kalın will travel to Baghdad to hold talks, days after his visit to Irbil in northern Iraq and an unprecedented visit to the southeastern province of Hakkari, where he met troops securing the Turkish-Iraqi border. The PKK’s senior cadres and the bulk of its members are hiding out in Iraq, especially in the north controlled by Iraq’s Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).