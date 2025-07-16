The roots of the terror-free Türkiye vision were laid during the democracy resistance that the country displayed in the streets during the July 15, 2016, coup attempt, Presidential Communications Director Burhanettin Duran said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a panel titled “July 15: Memory, Justice and Future” in Ankara, Duran said: “That night, a brand new political culture and mindset, based on the will of the people, was born. The vision of the 'Century of Türkiye' is being built upon this social consciousness. Nine years have passed, but everything we experienced that night is still fresh in our minds. As you know, memory is the guarantee of the future.”

He emphasized that a terror-free Türkiye means addressing the country's most pressing issue, one that has consumed its energy for nearly 50 years. “A strengthened spirit of unity and solidarity means our country will become much more resilient to all threats.”

Duran said that following the failed coup attempt, Türkiye has become more decisive on the international arena.

“As we all witness, Türkiye is now an actor contributing to the resolution of international crises and shaping the security of its neighbors and its region. Türkiye has become a pioneer in the fight for a just and people-centered system in the international order.”

Duran said that this year, under the theme "The Name of Victory is Türkiye," all public institutions, municipalities, civil society organizations and universities have united in their discourse and are carrying out activities befitting the spirit of July 15 and that they will continue to do so.

Duran explained that according to the Project Tracking System, which tracks activities, 2,961 projects were submitted in 2020, 3,876 in 2021, 8,988 in 2022, 9,934 in 2023 and 11,369 in 2024.

"This year, a record number of activities related to the July 15 commemorations was reached with over 21,000 projects. This is a clear sign that awareness of July 15 is growing and strengthening among our people."