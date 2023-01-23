Terrorists killed a village guard in Türkiye's eastern province of Şırnak during Türkiye's Eren Abluka Autumn Winter-23 Martyr Gendarme Captain Yunus Çelebi operation, Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said on Sunday.

The village guard named Nimet Encu was killed during the terrorist attack, the minister said on Twitter.

Taking notice of the incident, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan conveyed his condolences to Encu’s family via a phone call while Soylu visited the deceased's family in Şırnak.

Türkiye initiated Eren operations in 2021, naming them after Eren Bülbül, a 15-year-old boy killed by the PKK terrorist group on Aug. 11, 2017.

Eren Abluka Fall-Winter operations have been initiated with 1,600 personnel to eradicate the threat of terrorism within Türkiye's borders in October.

In the “Spring-Summer Eren Abluka Operations,” 98 terrorists were eliminated, while 490 caves, shelters, and warehouses were destroyed.

The security forces regularly conduct counterterrorism operations in the eastern and southeastern provinces of Türkiye, where the PKK has attempted to establish a stronghold.

In its over 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States, and European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.