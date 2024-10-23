President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan strongly condemned the terrorist attack on Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) headquarters in Ankara, which killed four people and injured 14 others on Wednesday, as he said it targets Türkiye's defense breakthroughs.

Speaking in a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Kazan, on the sidelines of the BRICS summit, Erdoğan said he condemns the heinous terrorist attack.

In a statement posted on X later, Erdoğan said Türkiye's fight against all forms of terrorism and those who support it, will continue with determination with a multi-dimensional approach.

He said that the "despicable" terrorist attack on TAI headquarters targets Türkiye’s survival, people’s peace and defense breakthroughs that aim for “Fully Independent Türkiye.”

"Our nation should know that the dirty hands reaching out to Türkiye will definitely be broken; no structure, no terrorist organization, no axis of evil targeting our security will be able to achieve their goals."

"Our fight against all kinds of terrorist threats and their supporters will continue with determination, resolve and in a multi-dimensional manner," Erdoğan emphasized.

Extending his condolences to the victims of the attack and the whole nation, the president wished a speedy recovery to the wounded people.

Meanwhile, Erdoğan cut his BRICS trip short and headed back to Türkiye following the deadly terrorist attack.

At least four people were killed and 14 others were injured in a terrorist attack that targeted the main facility of the Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) in the capital Ankara Wednesday afternoon.

One of Türkiye's top defense firms and a major arms producer, TAI employs 15,500 people and has a vast production site covering an area of five million square meters.