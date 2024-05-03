A so-called senior official of a terrorist PKK-linked association in Sweden was charged with repeatedly raping a horse and assaulting a police officer.

Identified as Senanik Öner, the 72-year-old PKK-linked man raped a horse in his neighbor’s barn in the city of Helsingborg and was caught on camera. He repeated the disgraceful act three days after the first incident and was caught red-handed by a police officer.

He resisted the arrest and tried to stab the officer with a knife, Swedish media outlets said.

He is expected to stand trial with a potential 30-year prison term for his crimes.

The PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., the U.K. and the EU, which includes Sweden – has been waging a bloody terrorist campaign against the Turkish state since the 1980s and is responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

Sweden and Finland applied for NATO membership last year in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, abandoning policies of military non-alignment that had lasted through the Cold War. Türkiye approved Finland’s application earlier this year, but Swedish membership was approved much later, due to Ankara’s concerns over Stockholm’s tolerance of terrorist groups.

Supporters of the PKK terrorist group and its Syrian wing YPG held rallies to chant terrorist propaganda and anti-Turkish slogans under police supervision.

The PKK terrorist group and its Syrian offshoot YPG are financed in Sweden, the country's intelligence agency said Saturday.

Susanna Trehorning, deputy head of counter-terrorism at the Swedish Security Service (SAPO), said in an interview with the state television SVT that the YPG/PKK receives significant financial support in their country, without specifying the amount.

Trehorning also mentioned that they are constantly working to identify those who commit crimes, and they recently arrested someone who was extorting businesses for the terrorist organization YPG/PKK.