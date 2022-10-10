Supporters of the PKK terrorist group held a protest in favor of the terrorist group's leader in front of the Council of Europe building in Strasbourg, France.

Demonstrators unfurled banners with the theme "Freedom for Öcalan," referring to convicted terrorist ringleader Abdullah Öcalan, who is serving a life sentence for his crimes.

Serap Yaşar, a Justice and Development Party (AK Party) lawmaker, who came to Strasbourg for the council — which Türkey is a member of — for a week of working meetings, told Anadolu Agency that the protests are against the law and the council's very purpose.

Terrorist PKK supporters hold banners in favor of PKK's imprisoned leader in front of the Council of Europe HQ in Strasbourg, France, Oct. 10, 2022. (AA Photo)

"The reason for the existence of the Council of Europe is the rule of law and the protection of human rights. Thus these acts are contrary to its own reason for existence. Praising a terrorist is a crime," she explained.

"This cannot be explained through freedom of expression. In my opinion, it is an illegal situation. If it is tolerated, that is also wrong."

She called the situation "concerning in terms of the council, human rights, and the fight against terrorism."

Supporters of the terrorist PKK have been known from time to time to hold demonstrations in front of the Council of Europe and European Union institutions.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people.