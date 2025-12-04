PKK terrorist group’s jailed ringleader Abdullah Öcalan told members of the Turkish Parliament’s National Solidarity, Brotherhood and Democracy Committee that he stands behind all commitments given throughout the peace process and believes the PKK and all of its components should disarm and dissolve, according to newly disclosed meeting records presented in parliament on Thursday.

The summarized minutes – drawn from a 16-page document detailing the commission’s Nov. 24, 2025 visit to Imralı Prison – were read during the commission’s 19th session, marking the first public release of content from the high-profile dialogue.

In the minutes read by the parliament’s Deputy Secretary-General Ahmet Bozkurt, Öcalan underlined that he has no demand for federation, a separate state, or autonomy, noting that such claims were not part of his Feb. 27 declaration. The records state that Öcalan reaffirmed he is “behind every word” previously committed and that a theoretical and practical framework exists for full disarmament “if conditions allow.”

According to the summary, Öcalan expressed appreciation for President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Chair Devlet Bahçeli, crediting their positions for shaping a new chapter in Turkish–Kurdish relations, calling both leaders’ contributions historically significant.

The minutes reflect Öcalan’s assertion that the future of the process depends on concrete steps, and that instructions would be necessary “across every field” should a roadmap be agreed. He maintained that the disbandment of the terrorist group’s armed structures should include both physical and “mental” disarmament.

Öcalan also commented on regional dynamics, stating that he maintains influence in Syria and Iraq and supports a political method over armed struggle. He voiced concern over developments in Syria, saying he favored the country’s territorial unity and local democratic structures but ruled out an armed “defense force,” describing prospective structures as civilian security units similar to policing.

Commission members reportedly raised concerns about conflicting signals from armed groups on the ground and the public perception of continued movement of fighters between regions. According to the minutes, Öcalan acknowledged past attempts at dissolution were hindered by what he called “a coup mechanism” and said he believed societal questions about the process would gradually be resolved.

The meeting further touched on sensitivities related to victims of terrorism. When reminded of the presence of families of fallen security personnel, Öcalan stated he viewed each loss as a tragedy and that young lives “should not be lost,” expressing regret for past violence and reiterating that a lasting solution is essential.

Committee members also briefed Öcalan on public expectations surrounding the peace process, emphasizing that advancing proposals considered unattainable for Türkiye would undermine trust. The minutes noted that Öcalan agreed that tangible progress, rather than rhetorical demands, must guide any future steps.

The commission is expected to review forthcoming technical assessments and potential timelines for further engagement as part of the next stage of discussions.