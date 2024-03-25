The detained Daesh terrorists who carried out the deadly attack on a concert hall in Russia’s capital Moscow that killed over 130 people visited Türkiye for a brief time to renew their residency permits in Russia, security sources said Monday.

Russia detained the terrorists following the deadly attack, who now face life in prison for their ruthless crime. Some reports on Russian media outlets claimed that the terrorists came to Russia from Türkiye, but security sources noted that the perpetrators had been residing in Moscow for a long period and had to visit another country and chose Türkiye due to its proximity to extend it.

Terrorist Shamsidin Fariduni entered Türkiye on Feb. 20, 2024, via air and left on March 2, 2024. He checked in at a hotel in Istanbul’s Fatih district one day after his arrival and checked out on Feb. 27, according to sources. In his testimony, he confessed to visiting Türkiye after his Russian visa expired.

Terrorist Saidakram Rajabalizoda came to Istanbul on Jan. 5, 2024 and checked in at a hotel in Fatih district and checked out on Jan. 21, 2024, sources said, adding that he left the country on the same day with terrorist Fariduni.

Meanwhile, security sources note that the two terrorists were radicalized in Russia and the short period they spent in Türkiye wouldn’t be enough for their radicalization. Furthermore, there was no search warrant for the two terrorists, which enabled them to freely travel between Russia and Türkiye.

Considered as one of the bloodiest terrorist organizations, Daesh and its so-called offshoot Daesh-Khorasan Province (Daesh-K) have carried out their terrorist attacks on the same regions, despite the fact that they claim to be an anti-U.S. group.

Türkiye is among the countries most affected by Daesh terrorist attacks, with the most recent attack on the Santa Maria Chruch in Istanbul’s Sarıyer district in early 2024. One person was killed in the terrorist attack and nobody was injured after the terrorist’s weapon was stuck.

In October 2022, Daesh-K attacked the Shah Cheragh mosque in Iran’s Shiraz, killing 15 people and injuring 40 others.

In December 2022, the same terrorist group attacked a Chinese-owned hotel, killing three people and injuring 15 others.

In early 2024, Daesh-K carried out an attack, killing 103 people and injuring dozens of others during a commemoration ceremony for slain Gen. Qassem Soleimani on the anniversary of his killing, in Kerman, Iran.

Türkiye continues to fight all terrorist groups, including Daesh, PKK/YPG, el-Qaida and others, with determination, security sources said.