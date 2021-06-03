Another three PKK terrorists have surrendered to Turkish security forces, the Interior Ministry announced on Wednesday as the dissolution of the terrorist organization continues.

The terrorists joined the PKK in 2010 and 2015 and were last active in Iraq and Syria, the ministry said in a statement.

They escaped from the terrorist group following persuasion efforts by Turkish gendarmerie and police teams, and surrendered to security forces after entering Turkey, it added.

The number of terrorists who have laid down their arms through persuasion efforts this year now stands at 77.

In addition to the blow those who surrender deliver to the group, interest in joining the PKK has fallen drastically in recent years. According to the statistics, while the number of people who joined the PKK was 703 in 2016, this number fell to 161 in 2017 and 136 in 2018. In 2019, the number fell to 108.

When surrendering, captured PKK terrorists are given the opportunity to confess in order to benefit from the effective remorse law and receive more lenient punishments.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.