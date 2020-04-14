A tunnel used by the YPG/PKK terror group between Syria’s Ras al-Ayn and Turkey’s border district of Ceylanpınar in Şanlıurfa province was discovered by Syrian National Army (SNA) forces.

According to details obtained by the Demirören News Agency (DHA), the borderline tunnel, which is hundreds of meters long and more than 200 meters deep, reaches multiple locations with various corridors.

A lighting system was also detected inside the tunnel. It was interpreted that the terror groups used the tunnel for the transportation of weapons and ammunition, smuggling, and escaping after attacks.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women and children. The YPG is its Syrian offshoot.