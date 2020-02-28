The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) carried out airstrikes against the Assad regime elements in northwestern Syria’s Idlib early Friday.

Footage showing the moment the Turkish military hit Assad regime forces in Idlib was captured on video.

Following the regime’s attack targeting Turkish soldiers in the region, regime elements were pounded all night.

According to sources, drones recorded the moments the military hit Assad regime targets with artillery along the frontline in Idlib.

Turkey carries out airstrikes against forces of the Assad regime in Idlibhttps://t.co/TfdHOsuZvl pic.twitter.com/nfp6w3kKkp — DAILY SABAH (@DailySabah) February 28, 2020

Backed by heavy Russian airstrikes, Syrian regime forces have been fighting since the start of the year to recapture the Aleppo countryside and parts of neighboring Idlib, the last opposition stronghold in the country. The advances have sent hundreds of thousands of Syrian civilians fleeing toward the border with Turkey in the biggest single displacement of the nine-year war.

In September 2018, Turkey and Russia agreed to turn Idlib into a de-escalation zone, in which acts of aggression are expressly prohibited. But more than 1,300 civilians have been killed in attacks by the regime and Russian forces in the de-escalation zone since then as the cease-fire continues to be violated.

More than 1 million Syrians have moved near the Turkish border due to some intense attacks.