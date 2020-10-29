The Turkish Foreign Ministry released a statement on Thursday condemning a violent attack that killed three people in the French coastal city of Nice.

French police said on Thursday that three people were killed and several others injured in a knife attack near a church in the Mediterranean city.

"There is no excuse to take someone's life that would legitimize violence. It is clear that the ones who commit such a violent act in a holy place have no respect for any humanitarian, religious, or moral values," the ministry statement said.

The ministry noted that as a country that simultaneously fights various forms of terrorism, Turkey stands in solidarity with the locals of Nice as well as the French people in their struggle against terrorism and violence.

Turkish Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalın also condemned the "heinous" attack, wishing the people of France his condolences. "Terror has no religion, language or color. We will fight with determination and solidarity against all forms of terrorism and extremism," Kalın said.

A woman was said to have been decapitated during the knife attack in Nice, according to news reports.

The assailant was arrested after the Thursday morning attack and taken to a nearby hospital after being injured during his arrest, a police official said. He is believed to have acted alone, the official said.

Shortly after the attack, French police shot and killed another man after he had threatened pedestrians with a weapon in the city of Avignon, French radio station Europe 1 reported.

Another assailant was arrested after attacking a guard at the French consulate general in Saudi Arabia's Jeddah.