Turkey on Saturday deported two foreign terrorists to their home country of Germany, the Interior Ministry said. The statement continued that Turkey's deportations of foreign terrorists would be ongoing.

In total 282 terrorists have been deported to their country of origin since Nov. 11.

The issue of how to handle Daesh terrorists and their families detained in Syria, Iraq – including foreign members of the terror group – has been heavily discussed, with Turkey arguing that foreign-born terrorists should be returned to their countries of origin.

Turkey has previously criticized Western countries for refusing to repatriate nationals who left to join Daesh in Syria and Iraq, stripping some of them of their citizenship. Although the 1961 New York Convention makes it illegal to leave people stateless, several countries, including France, have not ratified it and causing prolonged legal battles. The U.K. alone has stripped more than 100 people of their citizenship for allegedly joining terrorist groups abroad.