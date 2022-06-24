Turkish security forces detained 12 suspects for financing Daesh terrorists in Ankara-based operations targeting the terrorist group’s financial sources on Friday.

The Ankara Prosecutor’s Office launched operations in 12 provinces to arrest 18 suspects accused of financing the terrorist group.

The suspects are accused of transferring funds to Daesh terrorists and their families, including those living in Turkey and the conflict zones in Syria, using bank accounts. They used descriptions such as “expiation,” “For Syria,” and “assistance for captured sisters” in the transfers, according to reports by financial crimes experts.

All suspects are Turkish nationals, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

In 2013, Turkey became one of the first countries to declare Daesh a terrorist group. The country has since been attacked by the terrorist group multiple times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks and four-armed assaults.

In response, Turkey launched counterterrorism operations in the country and abroad to prevent further attacks. In May, Ankara arrested a Daesh terrorist identified as the right-hand of former terrorist leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Turkish security forces also foiled the secret office structure of the Daesh terrorist group in the country, which was used to transfer funds to the families of those killed and captives.