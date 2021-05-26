Turkish security forces detained seven Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS)-linked terrorists in the capital Ankara, reports said Wednesday.

Police carried out raids after the Ankara Public Prosecutor’s Office issued detention warrants for 11 suspects.

Security forces are still looking for the remaining suspects, Demirören News Agency (DHA) reported.

Turkey designated the HTS, formally the Nusra Front, as a terrorist group in August 2018. The HTS is the most powerful terrorist alliance in Idlib, the last major opposition-controlled enclave outside Bashar Assad’s control. After the fall of Aleppo in November 2016, dozens of opposition groups, including Ahrar al-Sham and the HTS, squeezed into Idlib.